GoodRx collects prices & discounts from over 60,000 U.S. pharmacies
Or send coupons to your phone by email or text message
Show the coupon to your pharmacist for massive savings on your meds
GoodRx finds the lowest prices and discounts. How?
Get prescription drug prices on-the-go, with coupons built into the app.
Just show your iPhone or Android smartphone to the pharmacist to save.Get the Free App
This Dr. Oz segment demonstrates how Americans can save money on their prescriptions by searching for prices and discounts on GoodRx. (Video, 1 min 15 sec)
Thousands of doctors and hospitals use GoodRx to help their patients afford their drugs.Learn More
GoodRx will send you a drug savings card that can be used for discounts of up to 80%* on most prescription drugs at virtually every U.S. pharmacy.Get a Free Discount Card
Here are examples of the savings available via GoodRx coupons on popular medications.
|Drug
|Estimated Cash Price
|GoodRx Coupon Price
|Savings
|
Lipitor (generic)
30 tablets 20mg
|$41.45
|$9.95
|76%
|
Cialis
30 tablets 5mg
|$400.11
|$326.61
|18%
|
Neurontin (generic)
90 capsules 300mg
|$34.79
|$13.38
|62%
|
Prilosec (generic)
30 capsules 20mg
|$23.93
|$4.00
|83%
|
Synthroid
30 tablets 100mcg
|$40.49
|$38.60
|5%
|
Lexapro (generic)
30 tablets 10mg
|$10.78
|$9.73
|10%
|
Cozaar (generic)
30 tablets 50mg
|$53.94
|$9.35
|83%
|
Vibramycin (generic)
20 capsules 100mg
|$122.07
|$17.55
|86%
|
Zithromax (generic)
1 z-pak (6 tablets) 250mg
|$28.05
|$9.89
|65%
|
Flonase (generic)
1 nasal spray (16g) 50mcg
|$30.68
|$11.99
|61%